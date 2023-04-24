ADVERTISEMENT

This Deleted 'K2H2' Scene of Tina's Godh Bharai Will Leave You Emotional

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai which was released in 1998. It starred Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji and Kajol in lead roles.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is considered one of the most successful films in Bollywood. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji and Kajol in lead roles the film is one of the most loved films made by Karan Johar. Recently a video went viral on the internet which showcased Rani's character Tina having her godh bharai.

The emotional scene saw Rani visibly sad as her godh bharai took place. This would have been a crucial scene in the film if the makers had not deleted it.

On the work front, Karan Johar is currently directing the highly anticipated film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Rani, on the other hand, was last seen in the highly- acclaimed Mrs Chaterjee vs Norway.

SRK will be seen in Dunki and Jawan while Kajol is gearing up to shoot for a Hindi adaptation of The Good Wife.

Topics:  Kajol   Shah Rukh Khan   Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 

