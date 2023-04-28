Kim Kardashian's Lookalike Ashten Gourkani Dies Hours After Plastic Surgery

Kim Kardashian's lookalike, Christina Ashten Gourkani, popularly known as Ashten G, died of cardiac arrest, hours after a plastic surgery procedure, as per a report by New York Post. She was 34.

Gourkani's family announced the news of her death on 26 April, on Instagram and a GoFundMe page, that was created in order to raise funds for her funeral. Gourkani underwent multiple surgeries to look like Kardashian.

"In the early morning hours at approximately 4:31 am on 4/20/2023, our family received a tragic phone call from a family member who was frantically screaming and crying hysterically on the other end of the line....Ashten is dying...Ashten is dying. A phone call that instantly shattered our world and will forever haunt our family for the rest of our lives,'' her family told New York Post.

The California-based model had over 631k followers on Instagram and often posted her photos on the app.