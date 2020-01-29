Kim Kardashian West Is ‘Legally Blonde’ Come to Life

For avid watchers of the family drama, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, her decision to go to law school is a full circle from a scene (now a meme) where Kardashian West was the target of her mother’s ire. "Kim, would you stop taking pictures of yourself? Your sister's going to jail," had been the now-iconic comment from Kris Jenner.

The flippant, self-obsessed Kardashian West of yore, who could pose for selfies without worrying about her arrested sister, has been replaced by a focused, solemn woman who cares about the people deemed criminals and put into jail, and who wants them to have a second shot at life.

What led to Kardashian West’s joining the field she now describes as her ‘calling’? “It can be exhausting, frustrating, but I know that we can make a difference, and so all the criticism in the world will not deter me from what I want to do," Kardashian West told reporters at the Television Critics Association on 18 January. "I’m raising four black children that could face a situation like any of the people that I help," she said. "Just to know I can make a difference in my children’s lives and (others) by helping fix a broken system, that’s so motivating for me," as reported by USA Today.