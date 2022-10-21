Happy Birthday Kim Kardashian: Quirky Things She Does to Fit Into Her Dresses
Kim Kardashian turns 42 today.
Kimberly Noel Kardashian, or as she is popularly known as Kim K, is an American influencer and businesswoman. Over the years, she has gained massive popularity, from being an assistant to her friend Paris Hilton, to getting her own reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, and becoming a successful businesswoman, she has achieved a lot.
But one thing Kim knows how to do best is, how to create buzz. With her unique and bizarre dresses and the length she goes to fit in those dresses is amusing in itself. Here's a glimpse:
She Always Has to Be Up and About, Because She Literally Can’t Sit!
To achieve her 'wet look' during the Met Gala 2019, she wore a latex beaded gown designed for her by the designer Thierry Mugler. This was supposed to be her 'big moment' at the event, so she wanted to leave no stone unturned. To fit into the dress, she had to wear a tight corset which was so tight that she actually physically couldn't sit in it. Talk about sacrifice, huh?
Sometimes Pulling an Outfit Isn’t Just About Confidence, but Also Physical Strength!
During the Paris Fashion Week in 2020, Kim Kardashian dazzled the public by wearing a head-to-toe latex suit. But, what made it more impressive was the amount of effort it took to actually put on the suit. It took some real skills. Phew! Check it out:
Blacking Out All Critics
Now of course being Kim K isn't an easy task, she faces constant criticism for many things including her sartorial and bold choices. So, as a way to deal with the critics, sometimes she likes to completely black them out of her life-- literally! In 2021 Met Gala, she wore a custom-made black Balenciaga ensemble covering her from head to toe.
Hopping an Extra Mile
To look her best, Kim Kardashian doesn't mind walking the extra mile in her extremely tight Dolce & Gabbana dress, even if it means it's going to take her a little longer to reach.
Let's just say that Keeping up with the Kardashian might have been easier, but to dress up like Kim K, well that takes a lot of commitment!
