Inside Pics of Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna From Animal Pre-Release Event

The makers of Animal hosted a grand pre-release event for their film at Hyderabad's Malla Reddy University on 27 November. The film's lead actors, Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol, were also present at the event. Animal's director, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and producer, Bhushan Kumar, were also in attendance.

RRR filmmaker SS Rajamouli and actor Mahesh Babu were the chief guests.