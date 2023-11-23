Animal Trailer: Ranbir Kapoor Is Both Tough & Vulnerable In New Action Drama

The gritty action film revolves around the relationship of Kapoor’s character with his father, played by Anil Kapoor, his dynamic with Rashmika Mandanna, his love interest, and the possible antagonist of the film Bobby Deol. However, the trailer of the film bypasses ideas of black and white when depicting the relationship between the father and son.

In a recent interview with Variety Ranbir called the film, "Animal is a gripping and intense film that delves into the depths of human emotions and relationships. It explores the complexities of life and the choices we make, with a narrative that keeps you on the edge of your seat."