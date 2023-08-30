ADVERTISEMENT
Inside Pics From Kareena Kapoor's Raksha Bandhan Celebration With Family

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan also joined Kareena and Saif Ali Khan for the celebration.

On the festive occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to social media to give her fans a glimpse of how she celebrated the day with her family. The actor posted several pictures of herself, her husband Saif Ali Khan, and their sons, Jehangir Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan.

Saif's children, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan, and sister Soha Ali Khan, also joined the celebration at the actor's Mumbai residence. Kareena captioned her post on Instagram, "Family ties."

