'Happy Birthday to My Ultimate Lover': Kareena Posts Message For Saif Ali Khan

Zoya Akhtar, Rhea Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor also wished Saif on his birthday.

Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram to pen a sweet note for Saif Ali Khan on his birthday. She also posted a photo from their holiday.

"He chose the picture I could post on Instagram…even though he’s in front of me smiling away…and why not?it’s his birthday…May you always be this relaxed my jaaaan… Happy Birthday to my Ultimate Lover… There truly is no one like you …Kind ,Generous,Crazy …ok I can go on writing all day …but gotta go eat Cake…," Kareena captioned the photo.

Sonam Kapoor commented on the post, "Happy happy birthday Saif! We love you!"

Zoya Akhtar, Rhea Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor also wished Saif.

Topics:  Kareena Kapoor   Saif Ali Khan 

