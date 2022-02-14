ADVERTISEMENT
In Photos: People in UP, Uttarakhand & Goa Cast Their Votes for Assembly Polls
Here is a glimpse of the polling day at these states.
Voting is underway for the Assembly polls at Uttarakhand, Goa and the second phase of Uttar Pradesh elections on Monday, 14 February. While 55 constituencies are going to polls at Uttar Pradesh in the second phase, the people of Uttarakhand and Goa are voting for 70 and 40 constituencies of the respective states. Here is a glimpse of the polling at these states.
