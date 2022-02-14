Goa Elections 2022 LIVE: Voting Begins; BJP Will Win 22+ Seats, Says CM Sawant
The fate of 40 Assembly seats is at stake as the state of Goa goes to the polls on Monday, 14 February. A total of 301 candidates and eight national and regional parties are in the fray for the 40 constituencies.
Having been in power for ten years, the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), led by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, is facing stiff competition from a bunch of parties in the Opposition, which include the Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party, and the TMC-MGP alliance. This will also be the first Assembly election for the BJP after the death of its stalwart former chief minister Manohar Parrikar – largely credited for being the architect of BJP in Goa.
The BJP is, however, confident of victory, with its leaders claiming that the party's pitch of a "double-engine government" will win favour with the electorate, especially with the nearly Rs 25,000 crore in central funds pumped into the state since Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed power in 2014.
The Congress, on the other hand, which had lost both face and MLAs —15 of the party's legislators quit since 2017, out of which 13 joined the BJP—has fielded 80 per cent new faces in the elections.
Voting to take place between 7 am and 6 pm.
Around 11.6 lakh voters are eligible to vote.
A total of 301 candidates are in the fray for 40 constituencies.
Eight national and regional parties in the fray.
Congress had won 17 seats in the 2017 elections, but could not form a government as the BJP, which had won 13 seats, cobbled together a coalition.
Utpal Parrikar Visits Polling Booths in Panaji
Utpal Parrikar, son of former Goa CM late Manohar Parrikar, visits polling booths in Panaji.
He is contesting as an independent candidate in the constituency.
'Choose a Politics That Puts You First': Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra urges people to chose development, a politics that puts them first.
"To all my Goan friends today; choose development, choose a politics that puts you first, choose the freedom to be you: choose Goa!" she tweeted.
'Elections Will be Free and Fair': Goa Governor
Goa Governor PS Sreedharan says the elections in the state will be free and fair.
"People in Goa are cooperative. There are no major political clashes. The elections will be free and fair. The ECI and all political parties deserve appreciation. This year I expect more people will come to the polling booths, Goa Governor PS Sreedharan was quoted as saying by ANI.
'Fully Confident That BJP Will Win 22+ Seats': Goa CM Pramod Sawant
Goa CM Pramod Sawant on Monday said that he is confident that the BJP would win 22+ seats.
"PM Modi called me in the morning today to give his best wishes. I'm fully confident that BJP will win 22+ seats. The infrastructure development by BJP in 10yrs & PM Modi's self-reliant vision will definitely benefit us with a 100% majority," Goa CM Pramod Sawant said, as per ANI.
