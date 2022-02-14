Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE: Voting Begins for Uttarakhand's 70-Member Assembly
This time, around 600 candidates are in the fray across the state's 70 constituencies.
Voting in Uttarakhand began on Monday, 14 February in the election that would decide the winner of a closely-fought battle between the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Opposition Congress.
Over 82 lakh voters across 13 districts in Uttarakhand are set to choose their representatives for the 70-member state Assembly.
This time, 632 candidates are in the fray across the state's 70 constituencies, and the results of the election will be declared on 10 March. The number of polling booths has been increased by 623, to 11,447.
While Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is contesting again from Khatima, the Congress' old warhorse in the state, Harish Rawat, will contest from Lalkuan.
In the state's previous elections that were held in 2017, the BJP, led by Trivendra Singh Rawat, had won by an overwhelming margin, bagging 57 of the 70 seats.
The Congress had finished second with 11 seats, and the remaining two seats had gone to Independent candidates.
While the BJP has promised to introduce a uniform civil code if voted to power, the Congress has latched on to its developmental theme of 'Char dhaam, char kaam'.
150 Model Polling Booths, 100 Sakhi Booths Set Up
On the directions of the election commission, around 150 'Model Polling Booths' and 100 'Sakhi Polling Booths' have been set up with the objective of ensuring female participation and gender equality in the elections.
'Strengthen Festival of Democracy': PM Modi
PM Narendra Modi took to Twitter to urge voters to vote in large numbers in the three states.
"Polling will be held across Uttarakhand, Goa and in parts of Uttar Pradesh. I call upon all those whose are eligible to vote today to do so in record numbers and strengthen the festival of democracy," he tweeted.
Voting to Begin at 8 AM
Voting for the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly elections will begin at 8 am.
