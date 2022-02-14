Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE: Voting Begins for Uttarakhand's 70-Member Assembly

Voting in Uttarakhand began on Monday, 14 February in the election that would decide the winner of a closely-fought battle between the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Opposition Congress.

Over 82 lakh voters across 13 districts in Uttarakhand are set to choose their representatives for the 70-member state Assembly.

This time, 632 candidates are in the fray across the state's 70 constituencies, and the results of the election will be declared on 10 March. The number of polling booths has been increased by 623, to 11,447.