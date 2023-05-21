ADVERTISEMENT

Cannes 2023 Photos: Diana Penty Makes Her Stylish Return to the French Riviera

Here are all of Diana Penty's looks from the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival.

Diana Penty has returned to the French Riviera for the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival and has been dropping one stylish look after another. The actor made her debut at the prestigious festival back in 2019.

This year, the Cocktail actor is representing the luxury vodka brand Grey Goose at Cannes. From her glitter co-ord set to the dramatic black dress, here are all of Diana's outfits that she wore at Cannes 2023 so far.

Topics:  Diana Penty   Cannes 2023 

