Cannes 2023 Photos: Diana Penty Makes Her Stylish Return to the French Riviera

Diana Penty has returned to the French Riviera for the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival and has been dropping one stylish look after another. The actor made her debut at the prestigious festival back in 2019.

This year, the Cocktail actor is representing the luxury vodka brand Grey Goose at Cannes. From her glitter co-ord set to the dramatic black dress, here are all of Diana's outfits that she wore at Cannes 2023 so far.