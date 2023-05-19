ADVERTISEMENT

Aishwarya Rai's Cannes Look Sparks Meme Fest; People Make Hilarious Comparisons

From shawarmas to Swiggy Delivery packages, here's everything netizens compared Aishwarya Rai's Cannes look to!

Aishwarya Rai, the reigning queen of Cannes Film Festival, has once again stolen the spotlight with her daring fashion choices.

Known for her bold, eccentric, and unconventional sartorial choices at the esteemed festival, the actor's Cannes appearances have always been a hot topic of discussion. And this year is no different.

Stepping onto the red carpet in a shimmering silver hooded gown from Sophie Couture, the Ponniyin Selvan actor commanded attention. But her avant-garde fashion attracted even more hilarious memes online!

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's red carpet look for the 76th Cannes Film Festival. 

(Image Courtesy: Twitter)

Netizens wasted no time in unleashing their creativity, using Aishwarya's outfit as inspiration for hilarious comparisons.

The silver hood adorning her gown quickly transformed into a shawarma wrapper, samosa filling, the iconic fictitious character Jaadu and even Elon Musk's space shuttle!

Take a look:

