Simple, Generous Vijayakanth Rewrote Rules of Tamil Cinema and Dravida Politics

There is a Tamil word that has no equivalent in the other languages I know: Vallal. That ancient word loosely translates as "Generous, bountiful giver."

Vijayakanth, born Narayanan Vijayaraj Alagarswamy in 1952, who died on Thursday to invite a throng of fans, supporters, and wailing followers, was famous as an actor and politician, but what made him truly stand apart was a mix of generosity, simplicity, kindness, and hard work in a state full of larger-than-life figures thriving on long speeches, short tempers, and acts of ostentation and pomp.

In more than one way, Vijayakanth rewrote the rules of glamour and leadership in movie-and-politics-crazy Tamil Nadu to achieve his unique brand of leadership and superstardom, thereby earning his place in history.