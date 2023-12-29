'An Embodiment of Friendship': Rajinikanth Pays Last Respects to Vijaykanth

The actor spoke to the media and said, “I am deeply saddened. There is a lot to talk about Vijayakanth, most importantly it is his friendship. He is an example of what friendship embodies. If someone comes to know about Vijayakanth, they will be perpetually captivated by his enduring kindness, that is the reason why he has so many friends. They will be ready to sacrifice their lives for him."

“I was so sick and was admitted to Ramachandra Hospital (Chennai). I was not conscious. There was a huge gathering of public and media and it was causing a lot of trouble. Vijayakanth came there and in five minutes, he dispersed everyone. He informed (hospital management) to provide a room next to me and told them that he would take care of Annan (brother). I cannot forget that,” Rajinikanth said while trying to hold back tears.

“He was an example of bravery and courage,” the actor added.

Rajinikanth also recalled that when he was mobbed by fans and the media after a show in Malaysia that was organised to raise funds for Nadigar Sangam (actors’ association) in 2002. Vijayakanth stepped down from the bus and escorted him away safely and inquired if he was okay later.

“Captain is a fitting name for him…71 balls with many sixes and boundaries. He scored several hundreds and entertained people. He lost his wicket and left the field…,” Rajinikanth added.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that Vijayakanth would be laid to rest with full state honours.