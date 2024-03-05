The Sharifs Rise Still: With New PM Announced, a Political Win-Win in Pakistan

Who would have thought that the wily Nawaz Sharif could have any familial connection with the legendary and undefeated wrestler, 'The Great Gama’? The instinctive disbelief is validated when one realises that Nawaz Sharif bears no DNA of the illustrious Rustom-e-Hind, but instead, the legend happens to be the grandfather of Nawaz Sharif’s late wife, Kulsoom Nawaz Sharif.

As far as Nawaz’s own gene pool is concerned, there is a telling irony in the word Ittefaq or Unity, as the foundational name of the business group of the powerful Sharif family in Pakistan.