Have Pakistani Politicians Realised the Repercussions of Reckless Religiousity?

Pakistan is emerging as a nation that has gone through the full circle of pandering to religiousity, paying a terrible price for the same, and now possibly reneging from its pernicious outcomes. However, matters of sovereign pride and the supposed stand against corruption have held the PTI ‘Independents’ in good stead – that they also come wrapped in religious postures adds to its winning formulaic appeal, over the more discredited options like PML-N and PPP.

However, the ‘establishment’ will ensure that its writ is not compromised and therefore a coalition of the (un)willing be the most plausible eventuality. However, it is safe to say that Pakistan, which is the only nation to be created in the name of religion in the world, has seemingly ended its honeymoon with unrestrained religiousity as the realisation of the proverbial chickens coming home to roost looms large. The religious parties and their dark forces are currently on the backfoot (their space has been usurped by the ‘purer’ soft-religious appeal of the PTI) and the Mullahs and Maulanas are no longer the toast of the season.

(The author is a Former Lt Governor of Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Puducherry. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for the same.)