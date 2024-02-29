No End to Pakistan’s Economic Crisis. Can the New Finance Minister Change That?

Pakistan’s per capita income is USD 1130 – while in Bangladesh it is USD 2064. During the pandemic, Pakistan managed a growth rate of 0.4 percent - while Bangladesh clocked 5.2 percent. Pakistan has foreign reserves of USD 21 billion – while Bangladesh has twice as much: USD 42 billion. The average life expectancy in Pakistan is 67 years. In Bangladesh, it is 72 years.

Years of corruption, crony capitalism, institutional weaknesses, and excessive defence spending have resulted in economic collapse.

Another major source of funds that has dried up is American aid. For six decades, during its 75 years of existence, Pakistan leveraged the Cold War rivalry between the USA and USSR to its advantage. It received significant compensation for doing America’s "dirty work”.

As long as the dollars continued to flow, the Pakistani government was prepared to offer its services. However, with the recent geopolitical realignment, the focus of US confrontation has shifted towards China. Consequently, the US now views India, rather than Pakistan, as a strategic ally. Pakistan has become a hindrance in this evolving landscape and will need to be defanged.

With no wars to fight, the military establishment’s (or the 'boots’) footprint in Pakistan’s politics and economy will increase. Firmly entrenched in services and industry, it wants to move into agriculture. They have asked for 100,000 acres of land in Punjab. Soon they will be running laundromats and meat shops.

According to Kaiser Bengali, a distinguished Pakistani economist, Pakistan, after having achieved independence from British colonialism, has entered into the stage of “cantonment colonialism”.