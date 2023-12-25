Parliament Mass Suspensions: Questioning the Proportionality of Punishment

Last week, India witnessed an unopposed overturning of the three foundational legal doctrines in the Lok Sabha replaced by versions that can potentially transform the socio-legal fabric of India. Curiously timed, the debate on the new laws took place when 143 Members of Parliament (MPs) remained suspended from the Houses, an unprecedented number in India’s Parliamentary history.

What is furthermore interesting is that all the suspended members belonged to the Opposition, thus paving way for a piecemeal, almost performative debate on the new bills by, for, and of the ruling party. While cries of foul play cannot be undermined, Opposition members aren’t entirely innocuous.