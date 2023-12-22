Upstaging Democracy One Bill at a Time: Ousting Opposition is Just the Beginning

As many as 141 Opposition MPs in both Houses have been suspended since the Winter Session began on 4 December, with 78 of them debarred in just one day, setting a record of sorts.

That’s virtually the entire Opposition, with the exception of MPs of "friendly’’ non-BJP parties like Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Andhra CM Jagan Reddy’s Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP), and former Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao’s Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

The trigger for this unprecedented step was the Opposition’s demand for a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the recent security breach that saw four people enter Parliament and set off coloured smoke canisters inside the Lok Sabha and outside the grounds.

Ironically, while the government refused point blank to report back to Parliament on this shocking incident, both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah were happy to give interviews to a TV channel and a leading newspaper, respectively.