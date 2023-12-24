Tragedy, Theatrics, or Farce? A Round-Up of This Winter Session of Parliament

If you are not a partisan ideologue, it would be impossible to agree with the government's logic that something had to be done to punish the opposition's MPs whose only intention is to create mayhem and not let Parliament function. At the same time, it would be impossible to even appreciate, forget applaud, the manner in which opposition leaders reacted and behaved after their suspension. At best, it was school boyish. Too much media time has been wasted on political posturing over how opposition MPs insulted the position of the vice-president, the farmers, and the Jats by mimicking and mocking Jagdeep Dhankar.

The problem is not that they indulged in mimicry. The real problem is that their guffaws and laughter sent a clear message to the Indian public that they were not taking the matter seriously. If opposition MPs are seen to trivialise and joke about such a serious issue, why would the Indian public take them seriously? So Mehta is right when he says there is virtually no public outrage. But not because Indians have become supine slaves. It is because even if they don’t like the domineering attitude of the ruling, they don’t find the opposition worthy of trust and respect.