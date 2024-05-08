Mayawati Removing Akash Anand as BSP Chief Will Further Damage Her Reputation

Mayawati is reported to be furious with her nephew for his frontal assault on the ruling party. Senior BJP leaders are privately said to have warned her of dire consequences if the BSP did not start tempering such confrontational language against the government. The BSP supremo, when she was a political firebrand in her early years, used even stronger rhetoric against opponents and has, over the past many years, been careful not to openly antagonise the BJP juggernaut.

In fact, there have been persistent rumours that Behenji has a clandestine arrangement with the BJP to help the latter in both assembly and parliamentary polls without a formal alliance and despite token criticism of the government in speeches and tweets. She has also been accused by other Opposition parties of putting up candidates both in assembly and parliamentary polls to split the anti-BJP vote. In return, she is believed to have got relief from the authorities in corruption cases dating back over the past several decades.