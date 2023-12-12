Desperate Times | Akash Anand is Mayawati's Bid to Give Jaded BSP a Modern Look

BSP (Bahujan Samaj Party) supremo Mayawati’s decision, just a few months before next year’s Lok Sabha polls, to name her 28-year-old nephew Akash Anand as her political heir appears to be a desperate bid to give a young look to her jaded and fast fading party.

It is primarily aimed at stopping the alarming exodus of the BSP cadre to other parties of younger Dalit supporters including those among her own Jatav sub-caste that had, till recently, remained loyal despite her waning electoral fortunes. By anointing the London-educated MBA degree holder as her successor, she is also hoping to give a modern visage to a political outfit that appears to be increasingly falling behind the times.