It Runs in the Family: How BJP’s Messaging on Dynasty Politics Is an Old Tactic

Leaving that aside, what does electoral data say about how well or poorly dynasty-driven parties have done in the elections? A quick journey through some states will provide a clear picture.

In Tamil Nadu, DMK is an unabashed dynasty-driven party. The original patriarch M Karunanidhi was the chief minister from 2006 to 2011 and then passed on the party throne to his younger son MK Stalin. His daughter Kanimozhi and their cousins the Marans form the bedrock of the dynasty. Stalin narrowly missed out on winning the 2016 Assembly Elections. But he led the DMK-led alliance to a massive and sweeping victory in the 2021 elections. With the main rival AIDMK in disarray, Stalin could well win again the next time.

Now look at Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. In the former, the dynast Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy decisively defeated his rival N Chandrababu Naidu who is another dynast. In Telangana, the patriarch K C Rao has won two consecutive elections and has already started the process of handing over the party to his son and daughter. In Maharashtra, despite repeated revolts, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena is still acknowledged by ordinary voters as the real Shiv Sena founded by patriarch Balasaheb Thackeray. His grandson Aditya is all set to take over. In NCP, a war of succession in the Pawar dynasty is going on.

Whoever wins the battle; the dynasty will stay. In Odisha, Naveen Patnaik has won so many elections that he has become a phenomenon by himself. But voters in Odisha originally chose him because he was the son of the legendary Biju Patnaik.

In West Bengal, Abhishek Banerjee is all set to take over the reins of the party TMC from his aunt Mamata Bannerjee. In Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot, another dynast, will be the future face of the Rajasthan Congress. In Haryana, when the BJP failed to win a majority in the assembly elections in 2019, it was a dynast called Dushyant Chauthala who rescued the BJP.

In Jharkhand, the dynast Hemant Soren is the chief minister. In Bihar, dynast Tejasvi Yadav is the de facto chief minister and will almost certainly be located as chief minister in 2025. In Uttar Pradesh, despite the towering presence of Modi & Yogi, Akhilesh Yadav could again become chief minister as and when anti-incumbency against the BJP sets in.