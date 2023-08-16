PM Modi's Independence Day Address Exhibits Hope for a Prosperous India

Already, as the Prime Minister pointed out, India has become the fifth-largest economy in the world and is well on its way to becoming the third-largest over the next five years. In this context, we will, however, do well to remember two caveats to this otherwise remarkable achievement.

One, even when we become the third largest economy in the world, our average per capita income will continue to remain around a fifth of the global average per capita income.

Secondly, the Chinese and the US economies will be perhaps five and seven times larger than us in 2029. Let’s remember that in 1990, the Chinese GDP was $396 billion and India was not too far behind with a GDP of $326 billion. Today China is six times larger than us. We will have to work with national resolve and zero complacency to ensure that this gap does not widen in the coming years.