Iran-Pakistan Tensions Expose the Hollowness of the ‘Two-Nation Theory’

Recent times have been particularly rough for Pakistan as it is in the midst of an implosion, aided invaluably by the amorality and contradictions that beset its sovereign idea. If the genealogical ‘two-nation theory’ couldn’t bind the Bengalis to this bigoted and small-spirited conceptualisation and ‘Bangladesh’ happened in 1971 – the Balouch and Pathans are seeking their own breakouts.

Then, concerted efforts to create and nurture ‘terror nurseries’ to harm the interests of those across the three borders, have turned into Frankensteinian monsters and biting back their creators i.e., Pakistan. Hillary Clinton had presciently warned Islamabad, “Snakes in your backyard won't bite only neighbours”, but Islamabad had persisted with its nefarious activities and is now in the throes of what it ironically labels ‘terror attack’!

Even its coffers are almost dry, and Pakistan sustains itself on doles meted out with embarrassing conditionalities, which will further create deeper ‘debt traps’ (China Pakistan Economic Corridor or CPEC was once likened to a modern-day East India Company).