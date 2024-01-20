Balochistan: A Peculiar Symmetry in the Recent Attacks by Pakistan and Iran

Last month, Pakistani Army Chief General Asim Munir paid a five-day visit to the US and met with senior officials. At the time, India had pointedly commented that while concerns over Pakistan’s support of terrorism are well known, “We hope that other countries would also take counter-terrorism seriously.”

The Iranians have reached out to the Russians for a security pact to offset US pressure. This was an important part of the agenda during President Raisi’s visit to Moscow last month. On Monday, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu called on his Iranian counterpart Mohammed Reza Ashtiani and indicated that the two sides will go ahead with the pact. According to the Iranian state news agency, it has been conveyed to Tehran that Moscow will explicitly commit itself to Iran's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

From the outset, it is clear that Pakistan wanted to send a clear signal of its determination to defend its sovereignty, as it did in the wake of India’s Balakot strike in 2019. But it also does not want a larger conflict with Iran. Tehran may be facing economic difficulties and geopolitical challenges, but it is in a far superior league compared to Islamabad, which is mired in economic and political crises, and has to confront the challenge of domestic extremism while looking over its shoulder at India.

The Pakistanis have always looked up to the Iranians who had helped them in their 1965 and 1971 wars with India. For this reason, the press release announcing the strike also spoke of Iran as a “brotherly country” and said that “the people of Pakistan have great respect and affection for the Iranian people."

(The writer is a Distinguished Fellow, Observer Research Foundation, New Delhi. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for the same.)