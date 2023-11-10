As FTA Talks Are Put on Hold, India-Canada Ties Continue to Deteriorate

Statements from diplomatic sources ranging from Australia to the United States have suggested that they found Trudeau’s charges against India to be credible.

However, none of Canada’s allies, let alone Ottawa itself, have provided a shred of evidence that would clearly implicate the government of India in Nijjar’s killing. Their standard argument, quite predictably, has been that providing such proof of India’s involvement in his assassination would compromise “sources and methods” that intelligence agencies routinely rely on.

Nevertheless, Ottawa has refused to back down on its allegations and has sought the cooperation of New Delhi to help ascertain who was behind Nijjar’s killing.