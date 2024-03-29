6 Questions and Likely Scenarios for AAP With Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest

Amidst a tempest of political turmoil, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) sails through tumultuous seas, shaken by the arrest of its national convenor and Delhi's Chief Minister (CM), Arvind Kejriwal, in an alleged liquor scandal. As the Lok Sabha elections loom, the party grapples with a profound crisis of leadership. Voices within the party echo conflicting sentiments.

Some advocate for Kejriwal to continue governing Delhi from Tihar jail, a notion fraught with practical and ethical dilemmas. Managing a CM's duties from behind bars challenges the essence of governance and moral integrity.

Amidst uncertainty, questions reverberate through the political corridors. What lies ahead for AAP amidst this trial? What fate awaits Delhi's leadership amidst these turbulent times?