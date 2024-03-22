Arvind Kejriwal Arrested | 10 Reasons Why He Became Modi-led BJP’s Prime Target

While several opposition leaders have been facing cases by central investigating agencies, Arvind Kejriwal seems to be the prime target of the Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) regime. There are many reasons for this, and here, I list 10 of them.

Firstly, even after two successive terms, the BJP seems to be invincible when it is pitted against the Congress party. Of course, Modi’s Achilles heel lies in the fight against the regional satraps. However, the appeal of regional parties is limited and they have a history of joining the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), barring an exception like the Rashtriya Janata Dal.

On the contrary, Kejriwal's AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) refuses to have any business with the BJP and is trying to emerge as the principal opponent of the saffron brigade across the country, albeit with very limited success so far. The BJP sees AAP, led by Kejriwal, a potential rival post 2024.

Usually, the BJP, its allies or possible allies benefit from the decline of the Congress in any state. For instance, the TDP or YCP in Andhra Pradesh, and the BRS in Telangana. The BJP benefitted from Congress' decline in states like West Bengal, Tripura etc as well.