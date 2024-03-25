Arvind Kejriwal Arrest: Has the BJP Given Delhi on a Platter to AAP in 2025?

45% of respondents in the latest CVoter survey feel that this issue could impact the general elections. 48% believe it helps BJP in its action against corruption while 52% believe it could generate sympathy for Kejriwal.

Delhi witnessed a split voting pattern, with voters overwhelmingly backing the BJP in general elections (2014, 2019) and AAP in State Elections (2015, 2020). This indicates there is a big swing voter base.

The arrest may not impact AAP’s core base in Delhi and Punjab, but could negatively hurt its expansion plans in the rest of India. Kejriwal is the sole campaigner of AAP and his missing from expansion will hurt plans in Haryana, Goa, and Gujarat.