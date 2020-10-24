Want to Ensure India-China Standoff Does Not Escalate, Says US

The United States is monitoring the India-China standoff in Ladakh, and sharing information with New Delhi, and wants to ensure the situation does not escalate, senior officials of the Trump administration said on Saturday.

This comes just a week before the visit of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and the US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper. The foreign and defence ministers are expected to discuss regional security cooperation, defence information sharing and defence trade.

The US said it has been working with like-minded partners to counter ‘China's aggressive behaviour’ across the Indo-Pacific and the South China sea.

“We have had an ongoing dialogue with the Indians about the increased cooperation in Southeast Asia, not just the South China Sea. And we encourage their involvement and that cuts across development investments, that cuts across security cooperation and that also involves presence and so, we welcome greater Indian participation across Southeast Asia in all three of those areas," US officials said in an online news briefing, reported NDTV.