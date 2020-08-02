Amid Indo-China Tensions, the Significance of ‘Quad’ as a Counter

In the current context, former Navy Chief Admiral Arun Prakash, writing in The Indian Express, argues not just for a "formal revival and reinvigoration" of the Quad, but also "an enlargement of this grouping into a partnership of the like-minded."

However, alongside that, he also stresses on the need for the US to recast, along with partners, its Indo-Pacific strategy, which according to him, has had no impact on "China's unfolding hegemonic master-plan."

Meanwhile, not everyone is as optimistic about the Quad's ability to counter China. As this piece in The Wire argues, “The Quad is no magic bullet to deal with a bellicose China and its ambitions. The reality is that India will need to counter China, even in the maritime arena, by itself and not look over its shoulders to others for collaborative military backup."

A question can also be raised on how the other countries in the Indo-Pacific region would take to a concretisation of the Quad in the prevailing security landscape.

It is said that such countries – including Vietnam, South Korea, New Zealand, among others – would not be too receptive to a Quad, which assumes the form of a military alliance, even if they harbour their own disputes against China.