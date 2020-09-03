‘Negotiations Only Way Ahead’: MEA on India-China Ladakh Stand-Off

Srivastava reiterated that Chinese actions had caused the recent escalation.

"It is clear that the situation we witness over the past four months is a direct result of the actions taken by the Chinese side, that sought to effect unilateral change of status quo. These actions resulted in violation of the bilateral agreements and protocol which ensured peace and tranquility in the border areas for close to three decades," he said.

He said that the ground commanders are still holding discussions to resolve the situation.

"We reiterate the consensus reached between the two foreign ministers and secretaries that the situation in the border should be handled in a responsible manner and either side should not take any provocative action or escalate matters," the MEA spokesperson said.

The Xi Jinping regime had, on Monday, threatened that the China-India border tensions will "surely escalate this time", since India "crossed the LAC (Line of Actual Control) at the border and purposely launched provocations".