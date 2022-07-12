UK's Heathrow Airport To Limit Departing Passengers per Day to 1,00,000
The move comes in the backdrop of the UK's biggest airport continuing to cope with a spike in demand for air travel.
Heathrow airport announced on Tuesday, 12 July, that it had told airlines to stop selling summer tickets and that it is limiting the number of passengers who can depart each day to 1,00,000.
That is 4,000 fewer than currently scheduled.
The limit on passenger numbers will stay till 11 September, according to a BBC report.
"Over the past few weeks, as departing passenger numbers have regularly exceeded 100,000 a day, we have started to see periods when service drops to a level that is not acceptable: long queue times, delays for passengers requiring assistance, bags not travelling with passengers or arriving late, low punctuality and last-minute cancellations," said Heathrow boss John Holland-Kaye.
Thousands of travellers in the UK have had to bear flight disruptions in recent weeks, including last-minute cancellations.
One of the issues concerns delayed baggage, as bags are not being loaded into planes on time, and flights are leaving without carrying the luggage. On the other hand, there are huge baggage queues that are causing passengers to miss their flights.
The reason for this is staff shortages dating back to the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, along with a spike in summer travel.
(With inputs from Reuters and BBC.)
