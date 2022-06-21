Why Is London’s Heathrow Airport Facing a Crisis Over Delayed Baggage?

Many are leaving the UK for the first time in two years after the pandemic-induced lockdown with many EU countries easening COVID-19 testing requirements.

Additionally, according to The Guardian, many people saved money during the pandemic in order to spend it once travel fully resumes. Passengers are also using up their travel vouchers, refunds, and credit notes.

The demand, therefore, for trips, especially foreign ones, has increased very sharply.

At the same time, there is a severe manpower shortage at airports. Many working within the airport staff got laid off during the pandemic, while some voluntarily changed jobs.