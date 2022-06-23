'72 Hrs & Counting, My Luggage From Heathrow Haven't Yet Arrived'

My husband and I were travelling from Heathrow to Mumbai on Sunday, 19 June. We reached the Heathrow Airport around 8.15 am for our 12.30 pm flight. But the flight got delayed by two-and-a-half hours and we departed around 3 pm.

The morning before our flight, my husband was scrolling through his Twitter feed and came across a few stories about luggage issues and delay at the Heathrow Airport. He informed me and I immediately picked up the important stuff from the checked-in luggage including my degree and certificates and kept them in my handbag.