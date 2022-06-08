ADVERTISEMENT

'Stalemate With Russia Not an Option': Zelenskyy Repeats Appeals for Foreign Aid

The Ukrainian leader added that "victory must be achieved on the battlefield."

In the background of Russia and Ukraine possibly settling into a grinding stalemate, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke to Financial Times in the UK and stressed that such a situation was "not an option", AFP reported.

Reiterating his appeal for foreign assistance, the Ukrainian leader added that "victory must be achieved on the battlefield."

The eastern European country has so far aggressively resisted Russia's onslaught, culminating in scattered stalemates and Moscow concentrating its forces in the east.

Saying that the Ukrainian 'people are his priority', Zelenskyy added, "We are inferior in terms of equipment and therefore we are not capable of advancing."

(With inputs from AFP.)

