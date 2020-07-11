Patience & Restraint: PM Oli Addresses Nepal on Threat to Chair

Amid political turmoil in the country, Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Friday, 10 July addressed the nation to say that the issues within the party are internal and will be resolved via dialogue with concerned leaders.

“Discussions,consultations and dissent in a political party are entirely internal and sometimes a regular phenomenon. These issues will be solved by the party and the concerned leaders through dialogue. Patience and restraint are required for it,” he said in a televised address, as quoted by ANI.