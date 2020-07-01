‘Irresponsible, Resign’: Party Leaders on Nepal PM’s India Remark

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has received flak for his remark that a plot with the intention to overthrow him was being shaped, with leaders of the ruling Nepal Communist Party even calling for him to resign, reports said on Wednesday, 1 July.

Oli on Sunday had alleged that politicians in the country were being instigated by India with the intention of removing him from power.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, The Nepal PM called a Cabinet meeting to hold consultations with the sitting ministers, reported ANI.