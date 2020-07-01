‘Irresponsible, Resign’: Party Leaders on Nepal PM’s India Remark
PM KP Oli had alleged that politicians in Nepal were being instigated by India with the intention of removing him.
Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has received flak for his remark that a plot with the intention to overthrow him was being shaped, with leaders of the ruling Nepal Communist Party even calling for him to resign, reports said on Wednesday, 1 July.
Oli on Sunday had alleged that politicians in the country were being instigated by India with the intention of removing him from power.
Meanwhile, on Wednesday, The Nepal PM called a Cabinet meeting to hold consultations with the sitting ministers, reported ANI.
WHAT DID THEY SAY?
At a meeting of the standing committee of the Nepal Communist Party on Tuesday, former prime minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda was among those who slammed Oli for his remarks.
"The prime minister's remarks that India was conspiring to remove him was neither politically correct, nor diplomatically appropriate... Not India, it is me who is demanding your resignation. You must furnish proof of such irresponsible remarks," Prachanda was quoted as saying, adding that Oli’s statement might undermine the relationship with India.
Among others who were critical of the PM’s remarks were Madhav Kumar Nepal, Jhalnath Khanal and Bamdeb Gautam, with the latter calling for his resignation both as the PM and the party chief, reported The Indian Express.
Oli, meanwhile, questioned how accounts of a "confidential meeting" were being "reported verbatim in the Indian media".
WHAT HAPPENED ON SUNDAY?
Addressing a meeting on Sunday, the Nepalese PM had reportedly said that meetings were being arranged in New Delhi against Nepal’s decision to amend its Constitution, paving the way for inclusion of Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura in its maps – areas that have been a cause of dispute between India and Nepal.
“It is unthinkable… the things that are happening in Delhi against the amendment to the Constitution… Listen to the Delhi media. Look at the meetings being organised in India,” he was quoted as saying.
(With inputs from PTI and The Indian Express.)
