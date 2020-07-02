Nepal Prorogues Budget Session Amid Tensions: Key Developments

The Nepal government on Thursday, 2 July, decided to prorogue the ongoing Budget Session. The decision to discontinue the session without dissolving comes amid calls for Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s resignation.

Prime Minister Oli on Thursday noon met country’s president Bidhya Devi Bhandari for approval to prorogue the session and the Cabinet's proposal was session was approved by her.

Apart from being the prime minister, Oli is also the chairperson of the Nepal Communist Party. However, he shares this post with Pushpa Kamal Dahal. Recently, a group of leaders with the party had raised objection to Oli’s statement regarding the recent border dispute with India.

This objection has now led to a demand for his resignation. Since this demand has come from the faction within the party led by Dahal, the political crisis threatens Oli’s future.