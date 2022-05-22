Racism and Literature: How UK’s ‘Jhalak Prize’ Is Rewriting the Rules

‘After years of frustration, and in a moment of pure rage, the Jhalak Prize was born.’

In 2016, I started the Jhalak Prize after years of observing British literary prize shortlists, publishers, literary festivals, bookshops, and book review pages exclude writers of colour. Reports, including those commissioned and funded by the state, repeatedly demonstrated that British publishing makes little room for Global Majority writers. Instead of and despite overwhelming evidence, many blamed a ‘lack of literary merit’ for these exclusions.