India-UK Relations: Unpacking Main Takeaways From Boris Johnson's India Visit

In his first visit to India since being elected United Kingdom’s Prime Minister, Boris Johnson on 22 April said the relationship between the two countries is stronger than ever.

It has taken three attempts for Johnson to finally arrive in India, having cancelled his earlier trips as the chief guest of the 2021 Republic Day and then calling his trip off again four months later in April on account of the deadly COVID-19 second wave.

However, even as her arrives in India, Johnson is being trailed by reverberations of “partygate” where the UK Parliament vote is deliberating on whether to refer him for a formal investigation into his knowledge of parties at 10 Downing Street despite the countries strict COVID-19 restrictions.

And his first day in India on 21 April was not a smooth landing, with an outpour of outrage online against his inauguration of a JCB factory in Gujarat, just a day after bulldozers made by the company razed alleged illegal construction in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri.