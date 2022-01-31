Artists, Users Withdraw From Spotify Over Joe Rogan Controversy: A Breakdown

Spotify is facing an ever growing backlash from artists and subscribers demanding that star podcaster Joe Rogan be removed from the platform for contributing to the spread of misinformation about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Artists, including icons Neil Young and Joni Mitchell, have pulled their music from the platform, while several users rushed to cancel their subscriptions, reportedly leading to a temporary shutdown of live customer support.

In response, Spotify announced on Sunday that it would start guiding listeners of podcasts discussing the pandemic to a dedicated hub that will provide accurate information.

Spotify has lost more than $2 billion in market value since the controversy erupted, Variety reported. Rogan has also issued an apology.

Here's the controversy broken down: