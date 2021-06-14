Tech Magnate, Politician, Zionist: Israel’s New PM Naftali Bennett

In a landmark victory, ultra-nationalist Israeli politician Naftali Bennett ousted long-running Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to become Israel's new PM on Sunday, 13 June. The parliament of Israel, the Knesset, pronounced its vote of confidence in the incoming government, which attained majority by a single vote.

Bringing the era of Netanyahu's dominance to an end, the right-wing leader will lead a newly instituted eight-party coalition to form the government, along with centrist Yair Lapid.