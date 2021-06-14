Naftali Bennett defeats Netanyahu in polls to become Israel’s PM

The new government is likely to focus its attention on domestic reforms and will avoid fiddling with international policies.

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on 6 June had said that the newly-formed eight-party coalition that is expected to defeat him is the result of "the greatest election fraud" in the history of democracy.

Netanyahu's accusation stems from Bennett's reneging on his earlier made vow that the the former would not partner with Arab, left-wing or centrist parties.

