Gaza Tower Housing Al Jazeera, AP Offices Hit By Israeli Missiles
In another attack on Palestinians, a 12-storey Gaza tower block house was struck by Israeli missiles.
a 12-storey Gaza tower block house was struck by Israeli missiles on Saturday, 15 May.
The building housed offices of The Associated Press and Al Jazeera, a number of apartments and other offices. It collapsed after the strike, reported news agency Reuters.
There have been no casualties in the attack. The owner of the building, as per the report, had been warned in advance, and had evacuated the building.
The Israeli military has not commented on the incident so far.
Background
On the last Friday of Ramadan in East Jerusalem, 7 May, as violence occured between the protesters and the Israeli Police outside the Al-Aqsa mosque, the police stormed into the main prayer hall of the mosque throwing shock grenades and firing rubber bullets inside.
Meanwhile, the Israeli Police’s suppression on protesters outside the Old City of Jerusalem led to at least 90 wounded Palestinians on Saturday.
The attacks on Palestinians have been ongoing the entire week, with hundreds of casualties, including children.
