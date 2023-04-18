Indian Climber Baljeet Kaur Found Alive After She Went Missing on Mt Annapurna

In a miraculous turn of events, renowned Indian climber Baljeet Kaur, who had gone missing above Camp IV on Nepal's Mt Annapurna, has been found alive, according to officials.

An aerial search team had located Kaur, who had scaled the mountain without using supplemental oxygen on Monday, according to The Himalayan Times.

"We are preparing to conduct a long-line rescue to airlift her from above the high camp," Pasang Sherpa, chairman of Pioneer Adventure, said.