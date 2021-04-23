Priyanka Mohite Becomes 1st Indian Woman to Scale Mt Annapurna

Priyanka Mohite from western Maharashtra’s Satara has become the first Indian woman climber to scale Mt Annapurna, the 10th highest peak in the world, reported PTI.

Her employer, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, the Executive Chairperson of Biocon Limited shared the news of her achievement.

In a tweet, Shaw said that she was very proud of her colleague, Priyanka Mohite, who became the first Indian woman to scale the peak on 16 April 2021.