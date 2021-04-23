Priyanka Mohite Becomes 1st Indian Woman to Scale Mt Annapurna
Located in Nepal, it is world’s 10th highest peak and is considered to be one of the toughest mountains to climb.
Priyanka Mohite from western Maharashtra’s Satara has become the first Indian woman climber to scale Mt Annapurna, the 10th highest peak in the world, reported PTI.
Her employer, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, the Executive Chairperson of Biocon Limited shared the news of her achievement.
In a tweet, Shaw said that she was very proud of her colleague, Priyanka Mohite, who became the first Indian woman to scale the peak on 16 April 2021.
Shaw also shared a photo of Mohite holding the Tricolour atop the peak.
Mount Annapurna, which is considered to be one of the toughest to scale, is a massif in the Himalayas in Nepal that includes one peak over 8,000 metres.
Mohite had also scaled the world’s highest peak, Mount Everest in 2013, Mount Kilimanjaro and Mount Makalu in 2016 and Mount Lhotse in 2018.
As a teenager, Priyanka started to scale mountains in the Sahyadri range of Maharashtra.
Her brother Akash Mohite told PTI that Priyanka scaled Bandarpunch, a mountain massif of the Garhwal division of the Himalayas in Uttarakhand in 2012.
Priyanka in 2015 had scaled Mt Menthosa, which, at 6,443 metres, is the second-highest peak in the Lahaul and Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh.
The 28-year-old Bengaluru-based climber is a recipient of the Maharashtra Government’s Shiv Chhatrapati State Award for adventure sports for 2017-2018.
(With inputs from PTI.)
