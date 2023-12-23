'Extremism Shouldn't Be Given Any Space': Jaishankar on Temple Vandalism in US

How did the police respond? As soon as the incident took place, Newark police officials met with temple leaders who described the vandalism as meant to intimidate them.

“Based on the content of the graffiti it is believed that the defacement was a targeted act, and the vandalism is being investigated as a possible hate crime,” the police's statement read, as quoted by PTI.

The Newark police also said that any acts or threats of "violence, property damage, harassment, intimidation, or other crimes motivated by hate or bias are considered very serious and given very high priority."

S Jaishankar's response:

"I have seen it. Extremists, separatists and such forces (against India) should not be given space in foreign lands. Our Consulate there complained to the government and the police and an inquiry is underway," said Jaishankar while addressing the media on Saturday.